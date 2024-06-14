Left Menu

NTSB Investigates Boeing 737 MAX In-Flight Oscillation Incident

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into a May 25 in-flight oscillation event involving a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flown by Southwest Airlines. The incident, described as a 'Dutch roll', occurred at 34,000 feet and resulted in no injuries. Subsequent inspections revealed structural damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it is opening an investigation into a May 25 in-flight oscillation event involving a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Southwest Airlines .

The NTSB said the plane experienced what was described by the crew as a "Dutch roll" at 34,000 feet enroute from Phoenix, Arizona to Oakland, California. The plane safely landed and no one was injured. Southwest said a subsequent inspection showed damage structural components, the NTSB said.

