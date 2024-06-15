Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Motorcade Accident: Tragedy Strikes in Mexico

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade was involved in an accident in Monclova, Coahuila, resulting in one death and several injuries. Though Sheinbaum's car was not involved, she stopped to check on the victims who were attended to by emergency teams.

(Adds detail from statement) MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) -

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade suffered an accident on Friday, her team said in a statement, leaving one person dead and several injured, though the car Sheinbaum was traveling in was not involved. Sheinbaum stopped to check on the injured people, who were by then being attended to by emergency teams after the crash in Monclova, a city in northern Coahuila state, according to her team.

"We deeply regret that one person died in the other vehicle," the statement said.

