Italy PM says EU states won't be directly involved in G7 Ukraine loan

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 18:40 IST
European Union states won't be directly involved for now in a $50 billion loan that the Group of Seven nations plan to raise for Ukraine based on income from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.

Europe was already contributing by providing guarantee mechanisms for the loan, Meloni said, adding that the United States, Canada, Britain and probably Japan would contribute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

