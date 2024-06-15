Left Menu

Peru economy expands 5.28% in April year-on-year

15-06-2024
Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.28% in April from a year earlier, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Saturday, reversing the contraction logged in the prior month.

The figure was well above the 1.4% growth forecast predicted by analysts polled by Reuters, as the Andean economy hopes to come out of a recession kicked off last year.

