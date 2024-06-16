Left Menu

Eid al-Adha Amid Hardship: Senegal's Fishermen Struggle to Celebrate Tabaski

Eid al-Adha, or Tabaski, has turned into a period of anxiety for many in Senegal, as rampant inflation, high unemployment, and growing inequalities take a toll. Fishermen like Ibrahima Diouf are struggling financially, unable to afford traditional festivities. Climate change and competition from foreign trawlers further exacerbate their plight.

PTI | Thiaroye-Sur-Mer | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:11 IST
Eid al-Adha Amid Hardship: Senegal's Fishermen Struggle to Celebrate Tabaski

The upcoming holiday of Eid al-Adha, traditionally a joyous occasion, is now fraught with anxiety for many Muslims in Senegal due to soaring prices, unemployment, and escalating inequalities.

Senegalese fisherman Ibrahima Diouf epitomizes those hardships. "All I think about is Tabaski,'' he lamented, highlighting his inability to afford essentials for the celebration.

Once successful, fishing communities face daunting challenges from overfishing, driven by international trawlers and climate change. The new government pledges reform, but for Diouf and many others, change cannot come soon enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024