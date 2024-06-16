Eid al-Adha Amid Hardship: Senegal's Fishermen Struggle to Celebrate Tabaski

The upcoming holiday of Eid al-Adha, traditionally a joyous occasion, is now fraught with anxiety for many Muslims in Senegal due to soaring prices, unemployment, and escalating inequalities.

Senegalese fisherman Ibrahima Diouf epitomizes those hardships. "All I think about is Tabaski,'' he lamented, highlighting his inability to afford essentials for the celebration.

Once successful, fishing communities face daunting challenges from overfishing, driven by international trawlers and climate change. The new government pledges reform, but for Diouf and many others, change cannot come soon enough.

