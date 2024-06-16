Eid al-Adha Amid Hardship: Senegal's Fishermen Struggle to Celebrate Tabaski
Eid al-Adha, or Tabaski, has turned into a period of anxiety for many in Senegal, as rampant inflation, high unemployment, and growing inequalities take a toll. Fishermen like Ibrahima Diouf are struggling financially, unable to afford traditional festivities. Climate change and competition from foreign trawlers further exacerbate their plight.
The upcoming holiday of Eid al-Adha, traditionally a joyous occasion, is now fraught with anxiety for many Muslims in Senegal due to soaring prices, unemployment, and escalating inequalities.
Senegalese fisherman Ibrahima Diouf epitomizes those hardships. "All I think about is Tabaski,'' he lamented, highlighting his inability to afford essentials for the celebration.
Once successful, fishing communities face daunting challenges from overfishing, driven by international trawlers and climate change. The new government pledges reform, but for Diouf and many others, change cannot come soon enough.
