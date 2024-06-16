Self-help groups to showcase their products at Dilli Haat for next two months

Self-Help Groups (SHGs), funded by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and under CSR initiatives of Mining companies will be showcasing their products at Dilli Haat for the next two months, the Ministry of Mines said in a release on Sunday. According to the release, this initiative has been taken to create a positive vibe and to make the public at large aware of the contribution of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to society.

In the mining sector, self-help groups are increasingly being utilized as platforms for delivering development activities by funding agencies and governmental bodies. Kosala Livelihood and Social Foundation, a social enterprise supported by HINDALCO, Unnati Maha Sangh, a collective social enterprise supported by BALCO, and Bajrangbali Aajivika Self Help Group, funded by Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh under DMF, are showcasing their products this week.

The stalls were inaugurated by Farida M Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines on Sunday. She also interacted with members of self-help groups and appreciated the products prepared by women's self-help groups of DMF Sonbhadra and Unnati Maha Sangh and appreciated the efforts of these groups.

The Ministry of Mines, through the amendment to the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) (MMDR) Act, in 2015, had made a provision for the establishment of a District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in all the districts affected by mining, the release said. The object of DMF is to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations. Through DMF, various districts have set up self-help groups of tribals who produce various local products.

The Ministry of Mines regularly invites several self-help groups funded by DMF to showcase their products such as handicrafts, millet products, Tasar silk products, coir products, household bamboo furniture, dairy products, dry eatables, food masala, edible oils, and many other similar items, at regular intervals, the release added. (ANI)

