Karnataka's Fuel Price Hike: A Move Towards Public Service Funding
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, asserting it will help fund essential services and development projects. Despite criticism from the opposition, he emphasized that the state's fuel taxes remain lower compared to other southern states. Siddaramaiah also criticized the previous BJP government's tax policies.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, stating the revenue generated will fund essential public services and development projects. This comes amid criticism from the opposition BJP and JD(S), who argue that the increase—Rs 3 per litre for petrol and Rs 3.5 for diesel—is unjustified.
''The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84 per cent and on diesel to 18.44 per cent. Even after this hike, our state's taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra,'' Siddaramaiah clarified in a public statement.
Siddaramaiah attributed reduced state revenue to the previous BJP government's tax policies, accusing them of favoring central coffers over state interests. He urged the Union Government to reconsider the current excise duties on fuel for the public's benefit.
