Vedanta's Ambitious Growth Plan: $10 Billion EBITDA Through Strategic Projects

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Group aims for a $10 billion EBITDA in the near-term through over 50 high-impact growth projects in zinc, aluminum, oil and gas, and power. With substantial investments, Vedanta plans significant expansions and cost reductions, contributing to India's economic growth. The company also proposes a vertical split, creating five new publicly-listed entities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mining giant Vedanta Group is setting its sights on a formidable $10 billion near-term EBITDA, driven by timely completion of over 50 high-impact growth projects. These ventures span across zinc, aluminum, oil and gas, and power, all of which are nearing final stages of completion.

In a presentation to over 45 fund managers and analysts, Vedanta outlined its ambitious strategies, including significant expansions in aluminum and zinc production. The aluminum sector aims for an integrated supply achievement of 3.1 million tonnes per annum, while zinc production is poised for a growth plan targeting 2 million tonnes.

Additionally, Vedanta's oil and gas business is on course to double its production levels, with a target of 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is investing around $8 billion in ongoing projects, with major capacity expansions in alumina refinery, smelting, and power generation. Vedanta is also preparing for a major corporate restructuring, proposing a vertical split that will list five new entities on the stock exchanges by year-end.

