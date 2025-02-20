Mexican Optimism: Sheinbaum Predicts Economic Growth

Amid potential economic challenges, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence that 2025 will be a promising year for economic growth.

This optimism comes in spite of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs, which have created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the region.

The Bank of Mexico recently halved its economic growth forecast, even suggesting the potential for a recession. However, Sheinbaum's government remains hopeful, highlighting resilience as key to overcoming external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)