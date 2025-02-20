Mexican Optimism: Sheinbaum Predicts Economic Growth
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum remains optimistic about economic growth in 2025, despite U.S. tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Her statement follows the Bank of Mexico's revised growth forecast, which suggests possible recession. Sheinbaum remains confident in the country's economic resilience amid external pressures and uncertainties.
Amid potential economic challenges, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence that 2025 will be a promising year for economic growth.
This optimism comes in spite of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs, which have created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the region.
The Bank of Mexico recently halved its economic growth forecast, even suggesting the potential for a recession. However, Sheinbaum's government remains hopeful, highlighting resilience as key to overcoming external pressures.
