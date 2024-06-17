FPI ownership in NSE-listed companies has dropped below 18 pc in FY24

Foreign Portfolio Investment ownership in NSE-listed companies has fallen below 18 per cent for the first time in over 11 years, as of FY24 marking a notable shift in investments pattern in the Indian markets FPI in India's NSE-listed companies has experienced significant fluctuations over the past two decades, reflecting global economic trends and geopolitical events, according to a NSE report.

Between 2002 and 2015, the FPI ownership showed a gradual upward trend, except for a temporary dip during the 2007-08 financial crisis. The subsequent years saw FPI share dip marginally due to global uncertainties such as the US-China trade war and Brexit (Britain and exit) concerns.

Despite a brief resurgence in 2018-19, FPI ownership plunged again in the first half of 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation reversed quickly as global liquidity injections improved risk appetite, leading to a temporary increase in FPI share in late 2020.

Since then, FPI participation has been on a downward trajectory, driven by recurring waves of COVID-19, a slowdown in China, the Russia-Ukraine war, and concerns over global economic stability. These factors, coupled with rapid monetary tightening by central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve, have further dampened foreign investor confidence.

Consequently, by the end of FY24, FPI ownership in the NSE-listed space dropped to below 18 per cent, marking its lowest point in over 47 quarters. However, Individual investor participation in the NSE-listed universe has remained relatively stable over the past decade, maintaining a range between 8 per cent and 10 per cent.

While direct individual ownership has shown resilience, the rise in systematic investment plans (SIPs) indicates a shift towards indirect ownership. Despite a minor decline in FY21, the SIP route has become increasingly popular among retail investors, reflecting growing confidence in long-term equity investments.

The direct individual ownership trend highlights a maturing market where investors are more inclined towards indirect participation through mutual funds and other investment vehicles. This shift underscores the growing sophistication of retail investors who seek diversified exposure to the equity market.

The ownership landscape also changed significantly among promoters over the years. From 2001 to 2009, promoter ownership rose sharply, reaching a 19-year high of 57.6 per cent in March 2009. This increase was followed by a gradual decline as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated a minimum free float requirement of 25 per cent in 2010.

The reduction in promoter ownership was primarily driven by a decline in government stakes, as the government aimed to enhance public participation in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and generate resources for economic development. Meanwhile, private promoter ownership, including both Indian and foreign entities, saw an increase of approximately 11.6 percentage points between June 2010 and December 2021.

In recent years, promoter share has shown signs of a slight increase, particularly due to a rise in government holdings, except for a minor dip in FY23. This resurgence in promoter ownership reflects ongoing adjustments in the market dynamics and regulatory landscape.

Domestic mutual funds (DMFs) have seen a substantial rise in ownership of NSE-listed companies from 2014 to 2019, driven by increasing SIP inflows. Despite a temporary drop in FY21 due to economic uncertainties and high redemption pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic, mutual fund participation has rebounded strongly. (ANI)

