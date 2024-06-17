Left Menu

Air India Embarks on Investigation After Metal Found in In-Flight Meal

A passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco discovered a blade-like metal piece in his food. Air India confirmed the presence of the foreign object and initiated an investigation. The airline issued an apology and promised stronger safety measures with its catering partner, TajSATS.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:14 IST
Air India Embarks on Investigation After Metal Found in In-Flight Meal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident, an Air India passenger reported finding a blade-like metal piece in his meal during a Bengaluru to San Francisco flight last week. The Tata Group-owned airline has launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Air India confirmed the presence of a foreign object in the food and issued a formal apology on Monday. The airline attributed the source of the metal piece to a vegetable processing machine used by its catering partner, TajSATS. "We deeply apologize for this incident," stated Rajesh Dogra, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer.

This incident, highlighted by journalist Mathures Paul on social media platform X, raises concerns over flight safety. The airline has pledged to implement stronger preventative measures, including more frequent machinery checks, to avert any future occurrences. This marks the second food-related incident on Air India's long-haul flights recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024