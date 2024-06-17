Air India Embarks on Investigation After Metal Found in In-Flight Meal

In an alarming incident, an Air India passenger reported finding a blade-like metal piece in his meal during a Bengaluru to San Francisco flight last week. The Tata Group-owned airline has launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Air India confirmed the presence of a foreign object in the food and issued a formal apology on Monday. The airline attributed the source of the metal piece to a vegetable processing machine used by its catering partner, TajSATS. "We deeply apologize for this incident," stated Rajesh Dogra, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer.

This incident, highlighted by journalist Mathures Paul on social media platform X, raises concerns over flight safety. The airline has pledged to implement stronger preventative measures, including more frequent machinery checks, to avert any future occurrences. This marks the second food-related incident on Air India's long-haul flights recently.

