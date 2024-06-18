Left Menu

TMC Demands SEBI Probe into Alleged Stock Market Manipulation

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met SEBI officials to demand a probe into alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls. Supported by political leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP (SP), they allege the manipulation caused massive losses for small investors. The BJP dismisses the allegations as baseless.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:03 IST
TMC Demands SEBI Probe into Alleged Stock Market Manipulation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met with officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls earlier this month.

The TMC delegation was composed of MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale, and was joined by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and former NCP (SP) MLC Vidya Chavan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being directly involved in what he termed as the 'biggest stock market scam,' leading to retail investors losing Rs 30 lakh crore due to a market crash post-Lok Sabha poll results.

The BJP has dismissed these charges as baseless. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee has called for an investigation into the alleged manipulation using fake exit polls. Following the meeting, Kalyan Banerjee told reporters, 'SEBI had a glorious role in the past. We have confidence in SEBI, which is why we are seeking an investigation into the manipulation of the stock market due to misleading exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.'

Banerjee also pointed out that families of politicians have earned crores from the market activities coinciding with the election cycle, warranting a further probe into the associations of exit poll agencies with political leaders. The stock market saw a rise on June 3 post-exit polls predicting a landslide victory for BJP; however, the market crashed a day later, causing significant losses for small investors.

Earlier that day, the TMC delegation had met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who supported their demand for an investigation. The stock market dynamics during this period remain under scrutiny as allegations and counter-allegations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024