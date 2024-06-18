Delhi airport launches 'Quick Drop Solution' to reduce luggage waiting time

Delhi International Airport on Tuesday launched a state-of-the-art Self Service Bag Drop (SSBD) Quick Drop Solution at the airport. The initiative by the airport will help in streamlining the baggage drop process and reduce waiting time for the luggage.

With this, Delhi Airport becomes the first airport in India and the second in the world after Toronto, Canada to implement this technology. With approximately 50 Self Service Bag Drop units now operational across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, passengers can enjoy a seamless and efficient check-in experience.

Earlier the self-service bag drop units enabled travellers to bypass check-in desks, allowing them to print their boarding passes and baggage tags at Common Use Self Service kiosks. Upon reaching the bag drop unit, passengers use to scan their boarding passes or face through biometric cameras, and proceed to drop their bags on the conveyor belt, with the entire process taking around a minute. Now to make the bag drop facility smooth, the Delhi airport has started a new innovation called 'Quick Drop Solution'.

It is a one-step process where the need for the boarding pass or biometric validation is removed since these details are already available on the baggage tag. This reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds. "We are thrilled to introduce the Self Service Bag Drop Quick Drop Solution at Delhi Airport, setting a new standard for passenger convenience and efficiency in India. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance the travel experience. The Quick Drop Solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey for our passengers. We are proud to be pioneers in this space and look forward to continuing to innovate in ways that benefit travelers" said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi airport.

The Delhi Airport says that the quick drop solution is now available with three airlines including Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express. (ANI)

