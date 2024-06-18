Left Menu

Massive Boost: Rs 15 Lakh Crore Investments in Infra and Realty Sectors by 2026

A domestic rating agency predicts Rs 15 lakh crore investments in India's infrastructure and realty sectors by March 2026. This investment will fuel renewable energy capacity, road construction, and real estate projects, driven by strong demand and government policies supporting growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:58 IST
Massive Boost: Rs 15 Lakh Crore Investments in Infra and Realty Sectors by 2026
AI Generated Representative Image

Infrastructure and real estate sectors in India are set to witness a massive influx of investments, amounting to Rs 15 lakh crore, by March 2026, according to a recent report by a domestic rating agency.

The forecasted investments are expected to create 50 GW of renewable energy capacity and expand the nation's road network by 25,000 kilometers, fostering significant development in both infrastructure and realty sectors. The agency highlighted that these investments will grow by 38 percent in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Government policies and strong underlying demand are key drivers behind this surge in investment, which aims to bolster India's green energy initiatives, improve physical connectivity, and support residential and commercial real estate projects. The agency noted substantial investor interest fueled by auctions, regulatory amendments, and favorable economic conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024