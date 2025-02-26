Left Menu

Opportunity in Opulence: Real Estate Boom in South Delhi

A report by Golden Growth Fund indicates that South Delhi's 18,500 privately owned residential plots, valued at Rs 5.65 lakh crore, hold significant potential for real estate redevelopment. High-end Category A and B colonies are particularly ripe for investment, driven by demand from affluent residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report from Golden Growth Fund reveals a compelling opportunity for real estate redevelopment in South Delhi, where approximately 18,500 privately owned residential plots boast a staggering market value of Rs 5.65 lakh crore.

The report emphasizes the immense potential in Category A and B colonies, which are home to the affluent elite, including businesspeople, lawyers, and salaried professionals, driving demand for luxurious residences.

Ankur Jalan, CEO of the Golden Growth Fund, noted that each year, a proportion of these valuable land parcels comes to market for redevelopment, reflecting a trend of new developments catering to the tastes and needs of the wealthy class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

