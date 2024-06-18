Left Menu

Stellantis Recall: Software Glitch Puts 1.16 Million Vehicles at Risk

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is recalling 1.16 million vehicles in North America due to a software issue that prevents rearview cameras from displaying correctly, raising the risk of crashes. The recall affects several vehicle models, and Stellantis aims to fix the problem via an over-the-air software update.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 1.16 million vehicles in North America over a problem with software that is preventing rear view cameras from displaying, raising the risk of a crash, the automaker said Tuesday.

The over-the-air software update recall includes 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles and covers 1.033 million vehicles in the United States and 126,000 in Canada. The vehicles' radio software may be preventing rearview images from displaying, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

A request to accept the update will appear on the media screens of recalled vehicles. Stellantis said the software has already been updated in more than 735,000 vehicles. The company began studying the issue in October 2023 and the automaker reviewed warranty data, field records, and

customer assistance records. The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or crashes to the recall issue.

