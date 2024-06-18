Left Menu

Kanchanjunga Express Collision: Tragedy, Recovery, and Restoration

The Kanchanjunga Express collision resulted in ten deaths, with the latest being a six-year-old girl. Victims' families mourn as authorities work to restore train services. Thirty-seven people were hospitalized, some critically injured. Recovery efforts include resuming operations and providing aid to affected passengers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:55 IST
The death toll from the Kanchanjunga Express collision climbed to ten, following the tragic passing of a six-year-old girl on Tuesday morning. Her parents remain in critical condition at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, battling for their lives as they recover from severe injuries sustained in the accident.

The collision between the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district claimed at least nine other lives. Hospital officials detailed the extent of the injuries, noting that some victims required surgery and intensive care, while others were treated for fractures and superficial wounds.

Efforts to restore normalcy are underway, with railway authorities resuming train services on both up and down lines at Rangapani near the New Jalpaiguri station. Despite ongoing repairs, several long-distance and passenger trains faced cancellations and diversions, disrupting schedules. The Eastern Railway ensured that affected passengers were provided with essential amenities as they continued their journeys.

