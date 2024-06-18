Delhi Metro Yellow Line Halted: Overhead Equipment Damage Disrupts Tuesday Commute

Commuters encountered significant inconvenience on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Tuesday after a brief service disruption caused by damage to an overhead equipment, according to officials.

The Yellow Line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi, experienced delays from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the disruption.

Services were affected between 5:15 pm and 6:12 pm due to damage to a portion of the overhead equipment known as the catenary wire. Normal operations continued on the other sections of the line during this period.

