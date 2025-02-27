Left Menu

Empowering Women Through Art and Puzzles: DMRC's Celebration

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is organizing activities for female commuters leading up to International Women's Day. Events include pebble art and Sudoku competitions at metro stations, along with an online quiz. Winners will receive certificates and prizes, celebrating women's contributions and creativity.

In anticipation of International Women's Day on March 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to engage female commuters through a series of activities. These initiatives aim to celebrate and empower women, enhancing their commuting experience.

Among the planned events is an on-the-spot pebble art session and a Sudoku competition, scheduled to take place at major metro stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, and Dilli Haat-INA. Additionally, an online quiz competition offers daily participation opportunities from February 28 to March 4, with prizes for correct responses.

Selected artworks by female commuters and DMRC employees will be showcased across metro locations, highlighting women's creativity. Results of all competitions will be announced on March 5, with winners honored on DMRC's official channels.

