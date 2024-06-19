Croma Celebrates Milestone with 500th Store Opening in Chennai

Croma, an omnichannel brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd, part of the diversified Tata Group, has marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its 500th store, located in Kattupakkam, Chennai, as part of its 'Happy 500 to You' campaign, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new store, offering an extensive range of over 16,000 products from 550 brands, aims to cater to a broad customer base. To commemorate the launch, Croma is providing a 10% discount on all purchases from June 19 to June 23.

"Opening our 500th store is exceptionally special as it emphasizes our commitment to getting closer to our customers. We are thrilled to open in Chennai, a city rich in cultural heritage," stated Shibashish Roy, Deputy CEO of Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma). "With this new opening, we have reached all corners of the nation and will continue to expand, bringing gadgets to more communities across the country," he added.

