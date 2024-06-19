Vodafone Sells 18% Indus Towers Stake for €1.7 Billion

British telecom giant Vodafone announced on Wednesday its sale of an 18% stake in Indus Towers, netting €1.7 billion (approximately Rs 15,300 crore). This major financial move is aimed at addressing the company's substantial bank borrowings, particularly the €1.8 billion debt secured against Vodafone's assets in India.

The sale involved an accelerated book-build offering consisting of 484.7 million shares of Indus Towers, representing 18% of the company's share capital. The total proceeds from the placement will significantly reduce Vodafone's existing lender obligations.

Following this transaction, Vodafone now holds 82.5 million shares, or a 3.1% stake in Indus Towers, indicating a significant shift in their investment strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)