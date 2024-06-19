WestJet's Labor Turbulence: Engineers in Dispute
Updated: 19-06-2024 21:11 IST
Canada's labor relations board is deliberating whether to intervene in a dispute at the WestJet airline involving aircraft maintenance engineers, a government source said on Wednesday.
The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the Canadian Industrial Relations Board could take a range of actions, including ordering arbitration.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan on Tuesday said he had asked the board to take up the matter.
