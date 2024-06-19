WestJet's Labor Turbulence: Engineers in Dispute

Canada's labor relations board is deliberating whether to intervene in a dispute at the WestJet airline involving aircraft maintenance engineers, a government source said on Wednesday.

The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the Canadian Industrial Relations Board could take a range of actions, including ordering arbitration.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan on Tuesday said he had asked the board to take up the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)