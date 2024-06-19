Left Menu

WestJet's Labor Turbulence: Engineers in Dispute

Canada's labor relations board is considering intervening in a dispute at WestJet involving aircraft maintenance engineers. The Canadian Industrial Relations Board may take actions such as ordering arbitration. Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan has requested the board to address the matter for resolution.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:11 IST
WestJet's Labor Turbulence: Engineers in Dispute
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's labor relations board is deliberating whether to intervene in a dispute at the WestJet airline involving aircraft maintenance engineers, a government source said on Wednesday.

The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said the Canadian Industrial Relations Board could take a range of actions, including ordering arbitration.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan on Tuesday said he had asked the board to take up the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024