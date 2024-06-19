Left Menu

India's Wealth to Surge by 1,000% in 50 Years: NSE Chief Chauhan

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan predicts a 1,000% increase in India's wealth over the next 50 years, driven by a young population and rapid technological advancements. Speaking at EDII's convocation, he acknowledged existing socio-economic challenges and urged new graduates to drive change through innovative solutions.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:00 IST
NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan confidently proclaimed that India's wealth is poised to skyrocket by 1,000% over the next 50 years, thanks to its youthful population and technological strides. He shared these insights while addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) near Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.

Chauhan was candid about India's ongoing socio-economic issues, including poverty, illiteracy, inadequate housing, and insufficient healthcare. Despite these challenges, he urged the graduating students to become ''agents of change,'' focusing on innovative and cost-effective solutions to improve living conditions.

Highlighting the advantages of India's young population and rapid technological development, Chauhan emphasized that these factors position the country to create unprecedented wealth. He predicted that India could generate more wealth in the next 50 years than it did in the past 10,000 years. Additionally, he noted that technology allows common people to start businesses with minimal capital, fostering a new era of entrepreneurship and economic growth.

In response to a query about US economist Harry Dent's warning of a potential stock market crash, Chauhan advised investors to remain cautious and invest prudently to mitigate potential losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

