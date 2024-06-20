Shaikh Demands Streamlined Subsidy Access for Powerloom Units

Rais Shaikh, the Samajwadi Party MLA for Bhiwandi East in Maharashtra, has called on the state government to remove the re-registration condition imposed on powerloom units to benefit from the additional electricity subsidy scheme.

In a letter to Textiles Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shaikh argued that the complex registration process has deterred many units from applying for the subsidy. He noted that out of 21,000 powerloom units in Bhiwandi, only 60 have successfully registered so far.

Shaikh further stated that powerloom units already possess electricity meters and should be allowed to use them as a basis for receiving the subsidy. He warned that many powerloom owners might miss out on the benefits if the re-registration requirement is not scrapped.

