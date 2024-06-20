Uber Green: Launching a New Era of Eco-Friendly Rides in Kolkata

Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly urban transportation. This makes Uber the second ride-hailing service provider to offer electric vehicles in the city, following Snap E.

West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty commended Uber for its efforts. ''Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing 'Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city,'' Chakraborty remarked.

The new service allows residents to book zero-emission rides through the Uber app, facilitating sustainable travel, including to and from Kolkata international airport. Although Uber did not disclose the number of vehicles under Uber Green or expansion plans, the company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. According to Uber, EV drivers on its platform are going electric five times faster than the general public.

