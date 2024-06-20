Left Menu

Uber Green: Launching a New Era of Eco-Friendly Rides in Kolkata

Uber has debuted its electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking its commitment to eco-friendly transportation. This follows Snap E's all-EV initiative in the city. Kolkata’s Transport Minister applauded Uber for reducing carbon emissions through this initiative. Uber aims for global zero-emissions by 2040.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:13 IST
Uber Green: Launching a New Era of Eco-Friendly Rides in Kolkata
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly urban transportation. This makes Uber the second ride-hailing service provider to offer electric vehicles in the city, following Snap E.

West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty commended Uber for its efforts. ''Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing 'Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city,'' Chakraborty remarked.

The new service allows residents to book zero-emission rides through the Uber app, facilitating sustainable travel, including to and from Kolkata international airport. Although Uber did not disclose the number of vehicles under Uber Green or expansion plans, the company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. According to Uber, EV drivers on its platform are going electric five times faster than the general public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024