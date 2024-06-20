Left Menu

Innovative Projects and Visionary Leaders Recognized at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2024

The Indian real estate industry's leading figures congregated for the prestigious 6th edition of the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2024. Held at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, the event served as an eminent platform for leaders in the real estate sector to convene, exchange insights, network, and commend outstanding accomplishments within the industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:14 IST
Winners of Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2024. Image Credit: ANI
The event garnered significant support from esteemed partners, including Care Edge Ratings as the Strategic Knowledge Partner, Zee Business as the Telecast Partner, National Real Estate Development Council Karnataka Chapter as the Conference Partner, The CEO Magazine as the Print Media Partner, and Insight Success Magazine as the Magazine Partner. A notable feature of the day was an engaging panel discussion on the topic "Navigating the Changing Landscape of Real Estate Financing in India: Addressing Challenges and Seizing Opportunities," adeptly moderated by Manoj Lodha, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO Karnataka. Manoj's optimistic outlook on the Indian real estate sector struck a chord with attendees. Panellists, such as Ashish Sharma, Director, Anarock, who provided insights into real estate financing and alternative options, Aakash Jain, Director, CareEdge Ratings, who presented data and statistics on real estate financing, and Pradeep Singh, Director of Bhartiya Urban, who discussed innovative financing solutions and shared success stories, contributed to the engaging discourse.

The event kicked off with Aakash Jain, Director, CareEdge Ratings, extending a warm welcome to the dignitaries and acknowledging the resilience displayed by the Indian real estate sector over the past year. The evening concluded with a glamorous red carpet affair, showcasing the winners of the highly esteemed Global Real Estate Brand Awards. Central to the awards ceremony was the acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, innovation, design, and growth within the industry. Approximately 25 businesses and entrepreneurs were honoured for their outstanding contributions across various categories. The distinguished awards were presented by chief guest Architect Mr. Indrajit Kembhavi, renowned Architect Dinesh Verma, and Mr. Shyam Mareddy, President, NAREDCO Karnataka, fostering a memorable evening of celebration and networking opportunities for attendees to connect and exchange ideas.

The winners across various categories at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2024 are as follows: (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

