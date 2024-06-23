Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Panangad Claims Motorist's Life

A motorist was killed and 11 others were injured after a private bus overturned and crushed him at a traffic signal near Panangad. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road. Local people said the motorist was trapped under the bus for 25 minutes.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:02 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Panangad Claims Motorist's Life
AI Generated Representative Image
A motorist was tragically crushed to death when a private bus overturned at a traffic signal near Panangad on Sunday. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the bus to skid off the road and fall on the motorist, identified as Idukki resident Jijo Sebastian (33).

Police confirmed that the bus, en route from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, skidded around 10:30 am. 'The vehicle fell on the biker who was waiting at the signal,' they said. Eleven others suffered injuries in the accident.

Local witnesses reported that it took approximately 25 minutes to rescue the motorist, who was trapped under the bus until a crane arrived. Despite efforts to save him, Jijo could not be rescued in time. The accident caused significant traffic disruption on the National Highway, which was cleared by the joint efforts of the Fire Force and the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

