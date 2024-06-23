Left Menu

New Delhi Metro to Become Triple Interchange Hub with Green Line Expansion

The New Delhi Metro station will soon become a triple interchange hub with the Green Line extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha. This development aims to significantly boost city connectivity, allowing easier access to New Delhi railway station and reducing road congestion. Phase 4 expansion will cover about 86 kilometers, featuring three new lines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:35 IST
New Delhi Metro to Become Triple Interchange Hub with Green Line Expansion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Metro station is poised to evolve into a pivotal triple interchange facility with the forthcoming Green Line extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The 12.37-km Inderlok – Indraprastha corridor will integrate with the existing 28.78-km Brigadier Hoshiar Singh – Inderlok Green Line corridor. With this addition, the New Delhi station will serve as an interchange where the Yellow, Orange (Airport Line), and Green Lines converge, creating a connectivity boon for the capital.

This infrastructure enhancement is expected to ease commuter movement, especially for those from Bahadurgarh and various parts of West Delhi like Nangloi and Rajdhani Park, providing direct access to the New Delhi railway station. The upgrade will likely reduce congestion by encouraging more metro usage over road travel.

Further reporting that akin to the current setup, the new Green Line expansion will be underground, keeping in line with the existing design ethos. New Delhi station is slated to become one of several new triple interchange stations in Phase 4, alongside Kashmere Gate, Lajpat Nagar, and Azadpur.

As part of this ongoing expansion, 86 kilometers of new lines are under construction, focusing on lines like Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg (Violet), Majlis Park – Maujpur (Pink), and Aerocity - Tughlakabad (Golden), with over 50% of the civil work already concluded.

Two additional corridors, Inderlok – Indraprastha and Saket G Block – Lajpat Nagar, have gained approval this year. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is actively working through statutory clearances and initial civil work planning stages before diving into specialized contracts for tracks, electrical systems, and signaling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024