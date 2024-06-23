New Delhi Metro to Become Triple Interchange Hub with Green Line Expansion

The New Delhi Metro station is poised to evolve into a pivotal triple interchange facility with the forthcoming Green Line extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The 12.37-km Inderlok – Indraprastha corridor will integrate with the existing 28.78-km Brigadier Hoshiar Singh – Inderlok Green Line corridor. With this addition, the New Delhi station will serve as an interchange where the Yellow, Orange (Airport Line), and Green Lines converge, creating a connectivity boon for the capital.

This infrastructure enhancement is expected to ease commuter movement, especially for those from Bahadurgarh and various parts of West Delhi like Nangloi and Rajdhani Park, providing direct access to the New Delhi railway station. The upgrade will likely reduce congestion by encouraging more metro usage over road travel.

Further reporting that akin to the current setup, the new Green Line expansion will be underground, keeping in line with the existing design ethos. New Delhi station is slated to become one of several new triple interchange stations in Phase 4, alongside Kashmere Gate, Lajpat Nagar, and Azadpur.

As part of this ongoing expansion, 86 kilometers of new lines are under construction, focusing on lines like Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg (Violet), Majlis Park – Maujpur (Pink), and Aerocity - Tughlakabad (Golden), with over 50% of the civil work already concluded.

Two additional corridors, Inderlok – Indraprastha and Saket G Block – Lajpat Nagar, have gained approval this year. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is actively working through statutory clearances and initial civil work planning stages before diving into specialized contracts for tracks, electrical systems, and signaling.

