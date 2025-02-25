Delhi Metro Achieves Milestone in Golden Line Phase 4 Expansion

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated a milestone on Tuesday as it completed an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur Mandir and IGNOU Station on the Golden Line, a key segment of the Phase 4 expansion.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) successfully broke through at IGNOU Station after carving a 1,475-meter tunnel, said the DMRC. The 97-metre-long TBM managed to construct two parallel circular tunnels meant for up and down train movements.

This tunnel is one of Delhi Metro's deepest, adding another victory to the Phase 4 expansion despite geological challenges. Completed with the Earth Pressure Balancing Method, the project surmounted obstacles like steep gradients and hard rock formations.

