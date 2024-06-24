Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Announces Price Hike for Select Models

Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of select motorcycle and scooter models by up to Rs 1,500 starting July 1, 2024, to offset higher input costs. The price revision will vary by model and market. Popular models include the Splendor range and Destini 125 XTEC.

Updated: 24-06-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:11 IST
Hero MotoCorp announced on Monday that it will raise prices of select motorcycle and scooter models by up to Rs 1,500 starting July 1, 2024. The move aims to partially mitigate the impact of rising input costs, the nation's largest two-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

The exact amount of the price hike will vary depending on the specific model and market conditions. Hero MotoCorp's diverse range of two-wheelers includes popular motorcycles such as the Splendor range, HF Deluxe, and Glamour, as well as scooters like the Xoom and Destini 125 XTEC.

Following the announcement, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading at Rs 5,477.20 apiece on the BSE, up by 0.46 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

