EU and China Discuss Electric Vehicle Tariff Conflict

China and the European Union have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the EU's recent decision to significantly increase tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. This development was confirmed by officials from both parties over the weekend.

In an effort to resolve the escalating trade conflict over Beijing's subsidies, which Brussels claims are detrimental to European automakers, the EU intends to introduce provisional tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 38.1% on Chinese EVs for a four-month period starting July 4. This would be in addition to the standard 10% duty applied to all imported EVs. The tariffs would affect vehicles exported to Europe by both Chinese and international brands, including Tesla.

The European Commission revealed that preliminary findings from its investigation into Chinese EV subsidies indicated that the country's battery electric vehicle value chain benefits from 'unfair subsidization' that harms European competitors. Highlighting the potential for dialogue, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a video conference with European Commission's Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, as announced on the ministry's website. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck echoed these sentiments during his visit to China, stressing the importance of open discussions.

