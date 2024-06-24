Left Menu

EU and China Discuss Electric Vehicle Tariff Conflict

China and the EU are negotiating over the EU's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The EU plans to impose additional tariffs, citing unfair subsidies impacting EU automakers. Both sides have agreed to hold talks to resolve the dispute.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:12 IST
EU and China Discuss Electric Vehicle Tariff Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China and the European Union have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the EU's recent decision to significantly increase tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. This development was confirmed by officials from both parties over the weekend.

In an effort to resolve the escalating trade conflict over Beijing's subsidies, which Brussels claims are detrimental to European automakers, the EU intends to introduce provisional tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 38.1% on Chinese EVs for a four-month period starting July 4. This would be in addition to the standard 10% duty applied to all imported EVs. The tariffs would affect vehicles exported to Europe by both Chinese and international brands, including Tesla.

The European Commission revealed that preliminary findings from its investigation into Chinese EV subsidies indicated that the country's battery electric vehicle value chain benefits from 'unfair subsidization' that harms European competitors. Highlighting the potential for dialogue, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a video conference with European Commission's Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, as announced on the ministry's website. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck echoed these sentiments during his visit to China, stressing the importance of open discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024