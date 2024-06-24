Left Menu

TVS Electronics Bolsters 'Make-in-India' Initiative with New EMS Facility

TVS Electronics inaugurated an advanced Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities. The facility offers PCB assembly, product testing, and box building. This move aligns with TVS Electronics' vision to be a comprehensive solution provider while supporting the Make-in-India initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 18:10 IST
TVS Electronics Bolsters 'Make-in-India' Initiative with New EMS Facility
Tumakuru plant in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, TVS Electronics has unveiled an advanced Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility at its Tumakuru plant in Karnataka. This facility aims to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities, offering a plethora of solutions such as PCB assembly, product testing, and box building.

The inauguration of this state-of-the-art EMS facility underscores TVS Electronics' commitment to fostering innovation among its employees, all while enhancing its manufacturing prowess through cutting-edge SMT technology. This development is also a pivotal step in strengthening the broader 'Make-in-India' initiative, reflecting the company's ambition to evolve into a comprehensive solution provider.

Commenting on this milestone, Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics, emphasized the facility's role in aligning with their overarching vision. Meanwhile, shares of TVS Electronics experienced a 2.11 percent dip, closing at Rs 330 on the BSE on Monday, despite the optimistic industrial developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024