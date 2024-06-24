TVS Electronics Bolsters 'Make-in-India' Initiative with New EMS Facility

In a significant move, TVS Electronics has unveiled an advanced Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility at its Tumakuru plant in Karnataka. This facility aims to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities, offering a plethora of solutions such as PCB assembly, product testing, and box building.

The inauguration of this state-of-the-art EMS facility underscores TVS Electronics' commitment to fostering innovation among its employees, all while enhancing its manufacturing prowess through cutting-edge SMT technology. This development is also a pivotal step in strengthening the broader 'Make-in-India' initiative, reflecting the company's ambition to evolve into a comprehensive solution provider.

Commenting on this milestone, Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics, emphasized the facility's role in aligning with their overarching vision. Meanwhile, shares of TVS Electronics experienced a 2.11 percent dip, closing at Rs 330 on the BSE on Monday, despite the optimistic industrial developments.

