Kolkata Metro's Orange Line Set to Transform City Commute

Construction work at various Kolkata Metro stations along the New Garia-Airport corridor is advancing rapidly, with trains set to operate up to Beleghata shortly, according to a spokesperson on Monday.

Currently, train services are functional along the 5.40 km stretch from New Garia (Kavi Subhash) to Ruby More (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) stations. An additional 4.39 km stretch extending to Beleghata has received clearance following stringent safety evaluations.

"Commercial services on this newly cleared stretch will commence very soon," the spokesperson confirmed.

The service between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Construction work on the entire 28.90 km Orange Line corridor is progressing smoothly, added the spokesperson.

Efforts to decongest traffic and enhance commuting between the New Town and Rajarhat townships with other parts of Kolkata have made significant strides along the New Town to Airport corridor.

Civil engineering work is 90% complete on the stretch between the IT hub and City Centre-II, part of the Orange Line, with electrical, signal, and telecommunications work now underway.

This section will feature 10 stations, each blending local art and culture with modern technology. The stations will offer state-of-the-art passenger amenities including escalators, lifts, drinking water facilities, toilets, modern platforms, automatic smart card recharge machines for ticketing, public address systems, digital display boards, emergency lighting, and tactile floor indicators for the visually impaired.

