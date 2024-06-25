Families Demand Corporate Monitor for Boeing's Safety Compliance

Family members of victims killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge to name a corporate monitor to examine the planemaker's safety and corporate compliance procedures.

In a court filing, the family members asked U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to impose the monitor saying "Boeing presents an ongoing threat to public safety."

The families cited among other reasons the Justice Department's recent determination that Boeing breached a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement and the Jan. 5 mid-air emergency of a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

