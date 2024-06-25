Left Menu

Families Demand Corporate Monitor for Boeing's Safety Compliance

Family members of victims from two Boeing 737 MAX crashes have requested a U.S. judge to appoint a corporate monitor to oversee Boeing's safety and compliance procedures. They cited a breach of a deferred prosecution agreement by Boeing and a recent in-flight emergency involving an Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:44 IST
Families Demand Corporate Monitor for Boeing's Safety Compliance
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Family members of victims killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge to name a corporate monitor to examine the planemaker's safety and corporate compliance procedures.

In a court filing, the family members asked U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to impose the monitor saying "Boeing presents an ongoing threat to public safety."

The families cited among other reasons the Justice Department's recent determination that Boeing breached a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement and the Jan. 5 mid-air emergency of a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024