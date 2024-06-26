Tragic Train Incident: Upper Berth Seat Accident Claims Life in Kerala

A tragic train accident occurred on June 16, claiming the life of 60-year-old Ali Khan C K from Kerala. While traveling to Agra, Khan was injured when the upper berth seat in his coach fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The unfortunate incident took place aboard train number 12645, the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, as it passed through Warangal district in Telangana. Khan suffered severe neck injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Ramagundam before being transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died on June 24.

A case has been registered to investigate the incident. The Ministry of Railways took to social media platform 'X' to clarify that the seat was not damaged and the collapse was due to improper chaining.

