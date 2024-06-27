Left Menu

State Attorneys General Challenge Biden's New Fuel Economy Rules

A coalition of 26 state attorneys general, led by West Virginia and Kentucky, opposes the Biden administration's revised fuel economy standards. They claim the new rules, which require automakers to achieve approximately 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031, are impractical and excessively stringent compared to previous mandates.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:17 IST
State Attorneys General Challenge Biden's New Fuel Economy Rules
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of 26 state attorneys general led by West Virginia and Kentucky on Wednesday challenged the Biden administration's new fuel economy rules, calling the requirements unworkable and forcing automakers to build more electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 7 finalized tighter vehicle fuel economy rules through 2031 that are significantly less stringent than first proposed.

NHTSA said it would hike corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) requirements to about 50.4 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2031 from 39.1 mpg currently. The new requirement is barely above the 49 mpg it previously required for 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024