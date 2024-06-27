Historic Economic Decisions Await in Upcoming Budget, Says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu announced that the upcoming budget will bring historic economic and social changes during her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday. This marks her first address since the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted.

Murmu emphasized that the budget will be a forward-looking document, reflecting the government's vision to accelerate reforms and meet public aspirations. 'The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfil the aspirations of people,' she stated.

She also noted the importance of competitive-cooperative federalism, encouraging healthy competition among states to attract investment. Highlighting India's achievement of becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, Murmu said, 'India has seen an average growth rate of 8 percent over the last decade, despite global challenges. India alone is contributing 15 percent to global growth, and my government is working towards making India the world's third-largest economy.'

