Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1: One Dead, Five Injured

A portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain, resulting in one death and five injuries. Fire services conducted a search operation to ensure no one was trapped, and traffic to the terminal was diverted. The injured were hospitalized, with one fatality reported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:54 IST
Tragedy struck early Friday when a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed, killing one person and injuring five others amid heavy rains, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials confirmed.

A swift search operation was launched to ensure no individuals were trapped in the debris or damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani stated that traffic headed to the T-1 departure area of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was rerouted at the CISF check post to T-1 arrival.

Three fire tenders responded promptly to the site after DFS received a distress call around 5:30 am. The collapse included support beams, which damaged several cars in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

The injured were transported to Medanta Hospital near the airport, where one succumbed during treatment. One individual was rescued from a vehicle on which an iron beam had fallen.

