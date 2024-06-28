Left Menu

Bomb Threat on Vistara Flight Triggers High Alert

A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Friday. A note was found by the crew, prompting a search upon landing at Mumbai’s airport. Passengers were informed post-landing, but no suspicious items were found during the search.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A Vistara flight traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai became the center of a bomb scare on Friday, according to local police reports. The alert was initiated when a crew member discovered a note stating 'bomb on board,' as confirmed by an officer at Sahar police station.

Upon its arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at approximately 3:15 PM, the airline promptly notified the authorities, triggering an immediate response.

Passengers were briefed about the potential threat following landing, leading to an exhaustive search of both individuals and their luggage. Fortunately, nothing suspicious has been found so far, officials have stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

