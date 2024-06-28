Left Menu

UP Government Pushes for December Launch of Noida International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to ensure that Noida International Airport starts commercial operations by December. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra conducted a review meeting and site inspection. Despite initial delays, efforts are being made to meet the revised deadline with a detailed catch-up plan due by mid-July.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government is pushing for the commercial operations of Noida International Airport to commence by December this year, according to Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. This directive follows a detailed review meeting and site inspection in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Noida International Airport project, currently in its first developmental phase, was originally slated to become operational by September 2024. However, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the Zurich Airport International AG-led developer, has now scheduled the launch for April 2025, necessitating efforts to expedite progress.

In a recent statement, officials highlighted ongoing work on the ATC building, electric lighting on the runway, and the installation of navigation equipment. Chief Secretary Mishra emphasized the need to adhere to the revised timeline, ensuring that all required equipment is installed by September and commercial operations commence by December.

