EIB Invests €90 Million in Rohlik to Boost Digital Grocery Expansion Across Europe

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €90 million loan to Rohlik, a leading Czech e-grocery business expanding its operations across central and eastern Europe. This funding is aimed at accelerating Rohlik's digital advancements and market expansion initiatives.

Rohlik plans to utilize the EIB credit to deploy cutting-edge digital technologies and venture into new markets throughout Europe. The company will benefit from a guarantee under the InvestEU programme, specifically supporting research, development, innovation, and the scaling-up of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation. Notably, this financing marks the inaugural operation under the EIB’s "Scale-Up Initiative," which targets more mature growth companies like Rohlik that are not yet eligible for traditional bank debt products.

Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President of the EIB, highlighted the significance of this initiative in fostering innovation and digitalization across Europe, particularly in sectors crucial for economic competitiveness.

Rohlik, headquartered in Prague, stands as one of the foremost native digital grocery platforms within the European Union and holds "unicorn" status with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. The company has been pivotal in advancing the Czech tech sector.

Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Lending and Advisory Operations at the EIB, emphasized the Scale-Up Initiative’s role in addressing financing gaps for European growth companies as they transition from early-stage venture debt to larger-scale funding needs.

Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO of Rohlik Group, expressed confidence in the long-term prospects of online grocery demand across Europe, underscoring their commitment to delivering high-quality service sustainably and profitably. The funding from EIB will facilitate Rohlik's ambitious growth plans, including expanding operations into more than 10 new cities, thereby enhancing their market leadership in online grocery delivery.

Rohlik is renowned for offering a wide range of specialty products and ensuring quick, reliable delivery without compromising on quality, thanks to its highly automated operations and efficient delivery networks.

The EIB’s support will enable Rohlik to intensify investments in research, development, and innovation, focusing on advanced fulfilment automation technologies and AI-driven inventory management. These initiatives are pivotal in bolstering Rohlik's competitive edge against global rivals and ensuring sustainable growth in the dynamic e-grocery market.

The EIB Scale-Up Initiative aligns with the bank's broader objectives of promoting innovation and fostering sustainable economic growth in Europe, complementing efforts under the InvestEU programme to enhance competitiveness and digital transformation across the continent.