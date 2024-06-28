ITC Report Projects Robust Growth for Indian Economy in FY2024-25

According to the latest annual report by conglomerate ITC, the Indian economy is poised to maintain its high growth trajectory into FY2024-25, propelled by robust fixed investments and rising private consumption.

The report noted a resurgence in rural markets, improving employment conditions, and sustained momentum in manufacturing and services, all contributing to the positive economic outlook. A promising Rabi harvest and normal monsoons are also key growth drivers.

ITC highlighted several structural drivers, including India's demographic profile, growing affluence, rapid urbanization, and the accelerated adoption of digital technologies. The conglomerate emphasized government interventions aimed at enhancing public infrastructure, manufacturing competitiveness, and financial sector reforms as pivotal to sustaining this growth.

