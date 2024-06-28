Left Menu

ITC Report Projects Robust Growth for Indian Economy in FY2024-25

The Indian economy is expected to grow significantly in FY2024-25, driven by strong fixed investments, increased private consumption, and rural market recovery, according to ITC's recent annual report. Key factors include favorable demographics, digital adoption, and government-led infrastructure and financial reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:29 IST
ITC Report Projects Robust Growth for Indian Economy in FY2024-25
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

According to the latest annual report by conglomerate ITC, the Indian economy is poised to maintain its high growth trajectory into FY2024-25, propelled by robust fixed investments and rising private consumption.

The report noted a resurgence in rural markets, improving employment conditions, and sustained momentum in manufacturing and services, all contributing to the positive economic outlook. A promising Rabi harvest and normal monsoons are also key growth drivers.

ITC highlighted several structural drivers, including India's demographic profile, growing affluence, rapid urbanization, and the accelerated adoption of digital technologies. The conglomerate emphasized government interventions aimed at enhancing public infrastructure, manufacturing competitiveness, and financial sector reforms as pivotal to sustaining this growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024