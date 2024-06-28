Left Menu

Delhi's Monsoon Mania: Disrupted Lives, Heavy Rainfall and Chaos

Uday Bhaskar, among many commuters, faced severe disruptions as Delhi experienced its heaviest June rainfall in 88 years, leading to flooded streets, traffic jams, and flight cancellations. The public criticized the government's lack of preparedness while the national capital faced tumultuous weather and infrastructural challenges.

Uday Bhaskar, a commuter left stranded after missing his flight due to a traffic jam, voiced his disappointment over the government's lack of preparation as torrential rain paralyzed Delhi early Friday morning.

On Friday, Delhi witnessed its most intense monsoon rainfall in 88 years, causing severe flooding, widespread traffic disruptions, and the suspension of flight operations at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport due to a canopy collapse.

Bhaskar remarked on the government's mismanagement, noting the immediate flood-like conditions on the first day of monsoon and questioning their future preparedness. Numerous passengers shared similar frustrations at the airport as flights were delayed or canceled due to the inclement weather.

In contrast, Jaswant Singh found a silver lining as his flight to Darbhanga was postponed, allowing him to avoid the jammed streets. However, Balvinder Singh lamented the inconvenience and extra costs incurred due to the lack of airline support for overnight accommodations.

Social media was flooded with images and videos showcasing the waterlogged city, submerged vehicles, and caved-in roads. Saurav Sharma recounted his struggle to navigate the flooded streets to reach his office in Gurugram, needing assistance from rickshaw pullers as water levels reached waist height.

Advocate Siddhart Shrivastav described his three-hour ordeal trapped on the Meerut Expressway, ultimately deciding to return home after failing to reach Dwarka court.

The Safdarjung Observatory reported 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, a record for June since 1936 and more than three times the monthly average. The meteorological department forecasted further spells of rain over the weekend, compounding the city's infrastructural challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

