Shein Eyes Hong Kong Listing Amid Controversial London IPO Bid

Online fast-fashion giant Shein is considering a fallback option to list in Hong Kong while pursuing a London listing. The company has filed confidential papers with the UK's market regulator, amidst strong opposition from human rights groups over its labor practices. Shein's plans remain uncertain.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Online fast-fashion group Shein is keeping alive a fallback option to list in Hong Kong despite filing for a London listing, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year. The news has triggered strong opposition from human rights groups in the UK over concerns about Shein's labour practices. Amnesty International UK said the potential London initial public offering would be a "badge of shame" for the LSE.

Shein's plans remain in flux and there is no certainty that it will end up listing in London even if that is the company's current focus, the FT report said. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shein, which was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising round last year, began to explore a listing on the London Stock Exchange early this year, Reuters reported in May, citing sources. Its original plan to list in New York came unstuck following opposition from U.S. lawmakers. Some senior British lawmakers have also questioned Shein's suitability and called for greater scrutiny of its labour practices, supply chain and use of an import tax exemption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

