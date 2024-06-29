Argentina's Economy Faces Sixth Consecutive Decline
Argentina's economic activity saw a 1.7% decline in April, marking its sixth consecutive year-on-year drop. This result was less severe than the 4% fall expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, according to the country's official statistics agency.
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:35 IST
Argentina's economic activity decreased 1.7% in April from a year earlier, its sixth year-on-year drop in a row, the country's official statistics agency said on Friday.
The result was a smaller drop than the 4% fall forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- economic activity
- economy
- decline
- statistics
- April
- year-on-year
- drop
- analysts
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peru's Economic Rebound: A 4% Growth Surge in April and May
Financial Fraud Rampant in India: Survey Reveals Shocking Statistics
Peru economy expands 5.28% in April year-on-year
Net direct tax collections grow 21 per cent year-on-year to over Rs 4.62 lakh crore till June 17: CBDT.
Germany's Apartment Building Permits Decline by 17% in April