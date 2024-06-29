Dr Kailash Katkar, Managing Director, Quick Heal, Honored at the ICONIC PUNEKAR Awards

BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, proudly announces that Dr Kailash Katkar, the founder and visionary leader of Quick Heal, has been honored with the 'Iconic Punekar - Pioneers in the field of Technology & Innovation' Award. Hosted in collaboration with the Southern Command, a key formation of the Indian Army, these awards celebrate heroes from Pune, including legendary individuals and organizations from civil society and the Armed Forces.

Recognizing the revolutionary work in the field of cybersecurity, this award is given to Dr Katkar for his perseverance, vision, and undeterred commitment to ensuring a cyber-safe country. The award was presented by the Chief Guest GOC-in-C Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM amidst esteemed members from Armed Forces, industry stalwarts and luminaries. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. and its enterprise cybersecurity arm, Seqrite, have become leaders in the consumer and SMB markets. Under his leadership, Quick Heal has consistently delivered significant business value through financial performance, customer satisfaction, market share, and productivity. His dedication to fostering a Make-in-India success story has showcased the maturity of India's cybersecurity ecosystem to the world through patented technologies, several global accreditations and collaborations. The company houses India's largest Malware Analysis Lab, providing deep threat intelligence from around 9 million endpoints.

It is the only Indian company to partner with the U.S. government on the NIST-NCCoE data classification project and is the only cybersecurity firm part of the US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, highlighting India's advanced cybersecurity capabilities. Dr Katkar's efforts have also been instrumental in protecting the country's critical infrastructure, including supporting the successful ISRO moon mission as their cybersecurity partner and several critical government organizations alike. Dr Kailash Katkar, Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Guardians of our country, the Southern Command. Our shared commitment to safeguarding the nation is a powerful bond. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team at Quick Heal. Over the last 30 years, we have been relentless in our pursuit of making 'cyber safety a fundamental right for all', thereby supporting the government's vision of Digital India. Our deep focus on R&D, housing India's largest malware analysis facility has enabled us to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and I take immense pride in the significant business value both Quick Heal and our enterprise arm, Seqrite have created for all stakeholders. As a responsible leader, sustainability is embedded in our core, and our CSR initiatives have impacted over 5 million lives focusing on youth development and spreading cyber safety awareness. This recognition fuels our commitment further to continue the Make in India success story for the world to witness and serves as a motivation to achieve many more global milestones in the future."

Dr Katkar's brainchild, Quick Heal Foundation, focuses on community welfare, education, and raising awareness about cybersecurity. The foundation has provided training and guidance on cybersecurity to millions of students. Moreover, Quick Heal Academy imparts professional cybersecurity education to bridge the skill set gap in the industry.

