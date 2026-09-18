Global Turmoil: Cyber Attacks, Political Shifts, and Military Escalations

The US Coast Guard and FBI have intervened in two cyber-attacks on vessels destined for the US, highlighting the ongoing cybersecurity threats amidst escalating US-Iran tensions.

International alliances face strain as Canada and the EU propose to thwart dominance by the US and China while Trump retorts with potential sanctions.

China’s military expansion in Djibouti raises the stakes in Middle Eastern and African military surveillance, contributing to the intricate geopolitical fabric.