Tragic Collision: Four Dead, Including Two Children, in Hoshiarpur Road Crash
A head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A woman in the car was critically injured and sent to a hospital in Amritsar.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, a car-truck collision claimed four lives, including two children, on Saturday, according to police reports. The car, registered in Jammu and Kashmir, collided head-on with the truck near Adda Saran, approximately 25 kilometres from Hoshiarpur.
Authorities stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Of the five car occupants, two men including the driver, and two children aged six and fourteen, died instantly. A female passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital in Amritsar.
The identities of the deceased and the injured woman are yet to be determined, the police confirmed. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh mentioned that further investigation is ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Record Investment in Specialist Schools to Support Children with Additional Needs
UN Envoy Raises Alarm on Children in Conflict Zones: Sudan, Congo, Haiti Among Top Concerns
NCPCR Demands Transfer of Hindu Children from Madrasas to Ordinary Schools
Child Labor Bust in Raisen: 36 Children Rescued from Factories
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two School Children in Pond