Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Dead, Including Two Children, in Hoshiarpur Road Crash

A head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road resulted in the deaths of four people, including two children. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A woman in the car was critically injured and sent to a hospital in Amritsar.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:54 IST
Tragic Collision: Four Dead, Including Two Children, in Hoshiarpur Road Crash
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, a car-truck collision claimed four lives, including two children, on Saturday, according to police reports. The car, registered in Jammu and Kashmir, collided head-on with the truck near Adda Saran, approximately 25 kilometres from Hoshiarpur.

Authorities stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Of the five car occupants, two men including the driver, and two children aged six and fourteen, died instantly. A female passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital in Amritsar.

The identities of the deceased and the injured woman are yet to be determined, the police confirmed. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh mentioned that further investigation is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024