Tragic Collision: Four Dead, Including Two Children, in Hoshiarpur Road Crash

In a tragic incident on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, a car-truck collision claimed four lives, including two children, on Saturday, according to police reports. The car, registered in Jammu and Kashmir, collided head-on with the truck near Adda Saran, approximately 25 kilometres from Hoshiarpur.

Authorities stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Of the five car occupants, two men including the driver, and two children aged six and fourteen, died instantly. A female passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital in Amritsar.

The identities of the deceased and the injured woman are yet to be determined, the police confirmed. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh mentioned that further investigation is ongoing.

