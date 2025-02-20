Resilient Children: Coping with War in Kyiv's Art School

In Kyiv, as air raid sirens wail, eight-year-old children hustle into a school's basement to resume their classes undeterred. Gathering amidst shelter walls, one group practices cursive, while another reads as impromptu activities take shape.

The impact of war has accelerated their maturity. Liudmyla Yaroslavtseva, a teacher, recalls the children's initial panic now replaced with resilience. Despite this, the emotional toll remains, as heightened anxiety prompts around 50,000 children to seek mental health services in 2024, a stark increase.

Art teacher Valentyna Maruniak observes a shift in students' artwork from war-themed to tranquil scenes, indicating a resilience fostered amid adversity. As classes and socialization face disruption, experts warn of potential long-term psychological effects facing Ukraine's younger generation.

