Resilient Children: Coping with War in Kyiv's Art School
Children in Kyiv, affected by the ongoing war with Russia, continue their education in bomb shelters. Despite the trauma, many show resilience through art, depicting hope and peace. There's a reported surge in mental health issues, highlighting the need for psychological support as the crisis continues.
In Kyiv, as air raid sirens wail, eight-year-old children hustle into a school's basement to resume their classes undeterred. Gathering amidst shelter walls, one group practices cursive, while another reads as impromptu activities take shape.
The impact of war has accelerated their maturity. Liudmyla Yaroslavtseva, a teacher, recalls the children's initial panic now replaced with resilience. Despite this, the emotional toll remains, as heightened anxiety prompts around 50,000 children to seek mental health services in 2024, a stark increase.
Art teacher Valentyna Maruniak observes a shift in students' artwork from war-themed to tranquil scenes, indicating a resilience fostered amid adversity. As classes and socialization face disruption, experts warn of potential long-term psychological effects facing Ukraine's younger generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
