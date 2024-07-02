Left Menu

Eurozone Inflation Eases Slightly Yet Remains Stubborn

Inflation in the 20-nation eurozone decreased slightly to 2.5% in June but remains above the desired level of the European Central Bank. Despite this reduction, key indicators suggest inflation might stay between 2% and 3% for some time. The ECB remains cautious, waiting for more data before making further rate cuts.

Inflation within the 20-nation eurozone edged lower to 2.5% in June, yet stayed above the European Central Bank's target, which is refraining from additional rate cuts after a cautious initial reduction.

The release on Tuesday showed a decrease from May's 2.6%, a positive development as inflation continues its descent from a high of 10.6%. However, crucial indicators suggest that inflation could persist in the 2% to 3% range for a while.

ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the need for careful monitoring of inflation before considering further cuts. This sentiment echoes the US Federal Reserve's stance of holding rates steady to avoid the pitfalls of entrenched inflation.

